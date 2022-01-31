CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Caddo County Sheriff’s Office along with other law enforcement agencies are actively looking for a man with several charges, including manslaughter in the first degree.
Officials say Shaun Michael Tillman was last known to be in the Lookeba/Hinton area of Caddo County and could still be in those areas.
Tillman has an active warrant for the following charges:
- MANSLAUGHTER-FIRST DEGREE
- MANSLAUGHTER-FIRST DEGREE
- DRIVING WHILE LICENSE IS CANCELED, SUSPENDED, REVOKED
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN INSURANCE OR SECURITY
- FAILURE TO PAY TAXES DUE TO STATE
Tillman is approximately 6’0”, with blue eyes, and weighs approximately 150 lbs.
If you have seen or know of his whereabouts, call 405-247-5700 immediately and do not approach him. Anonymous tips can also be submitted on their website at CaddoCountySheriff.com.