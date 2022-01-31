CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Caddo County Sheriff’s Office along with other law enforcement agencies are actively looking for a man with several charges, including manslaughter in the first degree.

Officials say Shaun Michael Tillman was last known to be in the Lookeba/Hinton area of Caddo County and could still be in those areas.

Tillman has an active warrant for the following charges:

MANSLAUGHTER-FIRST DEGREE MANSLAUGHTER-FIRST DEGREE DRIVING WHILE LICENSE IS CANCELED, SUSPENDED, REVOKED FAILURE TO MAINTAIN INSURANCE OR SECURITY FAILURE TO PAY TAXES DUE TO STATE

Tillman is approximately 6’0”, with blue eyes, and weighs approximately 150 lbs.

If you have seen or know of his whereabouts, call 405-247-5700 immediately and do not approach him. Anonymous tips can also be submitted on their website at CaddoCountySheriff.com.