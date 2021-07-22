Caddo County authorities, worried son call upon public to help locate missing Oklahoma woman suffering from brain cancer

CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A loving son and the Caddo County Sheriff’s office are searching for a 55-year-old woman who has been missing for more than 24 hours. Authorities and her family believe the woman, who was recently diagnosed with brain cancer, may be disoriented.

“She’s irreplaceable,” said the missing woman’s son, Dylan Sherrill, with tears in his eyes.

Dawn Sherrill and her family.

Dylan said his mother, Dawn Sherrill, was last seen at 6 p.m. Wednesday night at her Anadarko home.

“She’s not in her right mind right now,” said Caddo County Sheriff Spencer Davis. “With her condition, we don’t take this lightly.”

Dawn is suffering from brain cancer and her mental state is deteriorating quickly. Dawn’s son said doctors found three masses on her brain at the end of June.

“One they removed and the other one is inoperable,” said Dylan. “It would do detrimental damage to her neurological senses.”

Caddo County authorities need help finding Dawn Sherrill.

Shortly after her diagnosis, Dylan said he took his mother’s keys away. He said driving would just be too dangerous for Dawn right now.

Wednesday night, dawn took off in her boyfriend’s red pickup truck.

“It’s a dark red Ford 2007 pick up with a black tailgate and a barbecue smoker and a bunch of junk in the bed of the truck,” Dylan said. “I don’t even know if she has her phone or ID or wallet or anything like that.”

Dawn Sherrill

Dawn is the receptionist at the local animal clinic. She was last seen wearing a gray scrub top with “Anadarko Vet” emblazoned on it. Officials said she was also wearing tan capris and gray shoes.

“People tell me all the time what a great person she is and how great she is with their animals. They just love her,” said Dawn’s son.

Now, Dawn’s family and friends are searching south.

“Anywhere in Apache, Anadarko, Carnegie, Fletcher, Elgin, Lawton. I mean, all these areas she’s familiar with. She could’ve gone to any of them,” said Dylan.

Meanwhile, Caddo County Deputies are searching rural roads.

“We’re hoping for the best,” said Sheriff Davis.

Dylan said they need to get Dawn back by Monday, because that’s when she’s scheduled to see her oncologist to find out exactly what kind of brain cancer she has.