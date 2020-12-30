Caddo County hosting COVID-19 vaccination clinic for first responders, healthcare providers

HINTON, Okla. (KFOR) – Healthcare workers and first responders in Caddo County are invited to a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

The Caddo County Health Department announced that it is holding a COVID-19 Walk-in Vaccination Clinic for all healthcare providers and all first responders.

The clinic will be held from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 30 at the Hinton Economic Development Authority, located at 406 N. Broadway in Hinton.

“We are looking forward to moving into the 65 and over category soon, possibly next week,” the department posted.