CARNEGIE, Okla. (KFOR) – Caddo County deputies successfully seized 22 grams of meth with the help of one of their K9s.

According to the Caddo County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy T. Martin conducted a traffic stop in Carnegie on Friday, May 26. During that stop, K9 Deputy E. Ramsey and K9 Simba arrived on the scene.

K9 Simba. Image courtesy Caddo County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say K9 Simba alerted on the vehicle which prompted deputies to search the car and recover 22 grams of methamphetamine.

Meth found. Image courtesy Caddo County Sheriff’s Office.

The individual was arrested for the meth as well as an active felony warrant for his arrest out of Texas for Human Smuggling.