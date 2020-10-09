Caddo County man arrested on multiple child pornography charges

Austin Michael Glenn

HYDRO, Okla. (KFOR) – A 20-year-old Oklahoma man has been arrested on multiple counts of child pornography.

In August, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children forwarded a cyber tip they received from an electronic service provider to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

Following the investigation, agents arrested 20-year-old Austin Michael Glenn. He was booked into the Caddo County Jail.

Glenn is facing charges of possession of child pornography, distribution of child pornography, and violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act.

