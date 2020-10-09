Caddo County man arrested on multiple child pornography charges

HYDRO, Okla. (KFOR) – A 20-year-old Oklahoma man has been arrested on multiple counts of child pornography.
In August, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children forwarded a cyber tip they received from an electronic service provider to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.
Following the investigation, agents arrested 20-year-old Austin Michael Glenn. He was booked into the Caddo County Jail.
Glenn is facing charges of possession of child pornography, distribution of child pornography, and violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act.
LATEST STORIES:
- Terror on a Mexican highway: American family robbed at gunpoint in Sonora
- Snowboarders charged for starting avalanche above Colorado highway tunnel
- Jack White to replace Morgan Wallen as ‘SNL’ musical guest
- OSHD: 70 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties listed as ‘moderate risk’ for COVID-19 transmission
- Utah man cuts off finger, kills dog and cat, tells officers he ‘ate their hearts’