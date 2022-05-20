CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say a Caddo County man has been sentenced for crimes related to child pornography.

In April of 2018, agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation were asked by the Caddo County District Attorney’s Office to investigate allegations of child molestation.

During the investigation, officials say the suspect, Dave Olen Carter, allowed investigators to search and collect electronic devices from his home.

OSBI analysts found multiple child pornography images, one video, and 350 other obscene photos.

He was arrested and charged with five counts of possession of child pornography and five counts of possession of obscene material.

On Thursday, Carter entered a blind plea and was sentenced to 30 years, with 10 years suspended.

He must register as a sex offender upon his release from custody.