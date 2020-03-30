Caddo county postpones, reschedules April elections

CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Caddo County Elections Board has postponed and rescheduled April 7 elections due to the continued COVID-19 outbreak.

County Election Board Secretary Joy Ferrell said the following elections have been postponed and rescheduled for June 30:

-Caddo-Kiowa Technology Center TC-2 Board of Education General Office 5, Zone 2

-Anadarko School District I-20 Board of Education General Office 5

-Binger-Oney School District I-168 Board of Education General Office 5

-Carnegie School District I-33 Board of Education General Office 5

-City Of Anadarko Municipal Special Propositions Election

Absentee ballots issued for the April 7 election are no longer valid and should be destroyed.

Voters who are currently signed up to receive absentee ballots for all elections will receive a new ballot.

Voters who applied for a one-time absentee ballot for the April 7 election only, will need to submit a new absentee ballot request for the June 30 election in order to vote in the rescheduled elections.

Absentee ballots can be requested online using the OK Voter Portal. Applications can also be downloaded and mailed in.

While the Caddo County Courthouse remains closed to the public, the Caddo County Election Board will continue to conduct business as usual by phone, email, and mail. Business hours may be modified due to the unusual circumstances, but calls and emails will be returned in a timely manner. Voters who need to conduct business in person can call or email the County Election Board to make special arrangements. Voters can also visit the Oklahoma State Election Board website at elections.ok.gov for more information.