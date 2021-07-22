Caddo County Sheriff’s Office issues Silver Alert for missing 55-year-old recent brain surgery patient

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Photo of 55-year-old Dawn Sherrill

CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Caddo County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 55-year-old who recently had brain surgery for brain cancer.

Dawn Sherrill was last seen at 23055 County Rd. 1377 around 6 p.m. Wednesday wearing tan capri pants, grey shoes, and a grey scrub shirt that says ‘Anadarko Vet.’

Sherrill is driving a dark red Ford F150 with a black tailgate and Oklahoma license plate ‘DLN579.’

Officials say she may be confused and not know where she’s going.

If you see Sherrill or have any information on her whereabouts, call Caddo County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

Popular

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter

Border Report

More Border Report