Caddo County Sheriff’s Office issues Silver Alert for missing 55-year-old recent brain surgery patient

CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Caddo County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 55-year-old who recently had brain surgery for brain cancer.

Dawn Sherrill was last seen at 23055 County Rd. 1377 around 6 p.m. Wednesday wearing tan capri pants, grey shoes, and a grey scrub shirt that says ‘Anadarko Vet.’

Sherrill is driving a dark red Ford F150 with a black tailgate and Oklahoma license plate ‘DLN579.’

Officials say she may be confused and not know where she’s going.

If you see Sherrill or have any information on her whereabouts, call Caddo County Sheriff’s Office.