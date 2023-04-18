OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A restaurant that brought a taste of South America to Oklahoma is closing its doors.

For more than 15 years, Cafe Do Brazil has served the Oklahoma City community. However, the restaurant announced that it will be closing on Saturday, April 29.

“I have truly poured my heart and soul into this endeavor for over 17 years (and 10 years prior to that at More Than Muffins) but always said to myself that I would be taking a different route when I turn 65, and well that day will come on April 27th and I have decided to leave vertically instead of horizontally. It’s been a great journey for the last 27 years, with so many blessings from this community, who embraced me and my culture, when back in 1994 not very many people had even heard of Brasil, neither knew where it was located, nor what the cuisine was about, but little by little they were flocking in for black beans and rice, feijoada, our so popular cheese bread, or just coming in to listen to the beats of Bossa Nova, on Saturday mornings…It feels like it all happened yesterday, but so many years have gone by with so much joy, blessings, laughs, stress, tears at times, but one thing I can assure you… I lived it up every single moment, every single day and still am loving what I do,” a note on the restaurant’s Facebook page read.

Cafe Do Brazil will be open until April 29, located at 440 N.W. 11th St. in Oklahoma City