California doctor hoping Oklahoma will look to west coast state as an example for coronavirus prevention

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Image by Parentingupstream from Pixabay

Image by Parentingupstream from Pixabay

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – California became the first state to order all residents to stay at home back on March 19.

What would normally be a bustling rush hour in San Francisco and Sacramento now looks more like a ghost town.

“There’s a nice shopping center, the downtown Commons, completely empty and closed,” Dr. Neal Walia said.

Oklahoma still doesn’t have stay at home orders, instead calling it “safer at home.”

But Walia, a doctor from Oklahoma now working in California, hopes people here will model what he’s noticing out west.

“We’re seeing our models of the curve flatten, which is tremendous. What every state and city wants to see so it tells us the social distancing and the shutdowns are essentially working,” Walia said.

Just a reminder, while the state isn’t under a stay at home order, several cities have issued their own stay at home or shelter in place order including Oklahoma City, Norman, Moore and Edmond.

Share this story

Coronavirus Oklahoma Interactive Map (click on a county to see statistics)

Local

More Local

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

In Your Corner

More In Your Corner

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ
graphic with open for takeout or delivery

Tracking Coronavirus in the U.S.

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter