California doctor hoping Oklahoma will look to west coast state as an example for coronavirus prevention

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – California became the first state to order all residents to stay at home back on March 19.

What would normally be a bustling rush hour in San Francisco and Sacramento now looks more like a ghost town.



“There’s a nice shopping center, the downtown Commons, completely empty and closed,” Dr. Neal Walia said.



Oklahoma still doesn’t have stay at home orders, instead calling it “safer at home.”

But Walia, a doctor from Oklahoma now working in California, hopes people here will model what he’s noticing out west.



“We’re seeing our models of the curve flatten, which is tremendous. What every state and city wants to see so it tells us the social distancing and the shutdowns are essentially working,” Walia said.



Just a reminder, while the state isn’t under a stay at home order, several cities have issued their own stay at home or shelter in place order including Oklahoma City, Norman, Moore and Edmond.