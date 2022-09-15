OKLAHOMA (KFOR) – California Governor Gavin Newsom is launching billboards in seven states displaying how women can receive abortion care in California and that includes Oklahoma.
According to a press release, Gov. Newsom launched those billboards in seven anti-abortion states. The billboards are running in Indiana, Mississippi, Ohio, Texas, South Carolina, South Dakota and Oklahoma.
“Here is my message to any woman seeking abortion care in these anti-freedom states: Come to California. We will defend your constitutional right to make decisions about your own health. These un-American abortion bans — many of them without exceptions for rape and incest – are literally killing women. The idea that these Republican politicians are seeking to ‘protect life’ is a total farce. They are seeking to restrict and control their constituents and take away their freedom.”Governor Gavin Newsom
According to the press release, Oklahoma billboards will be displayed in a week or so.
Below are some of the billboards being displayed in Texas.