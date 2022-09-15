OKLAHOMA (KFOR) – California Governor Gavin Newsom is launching billboards in seven states displaying how women can receive abortion care in California and that includes Oklahoma.

According to a press release, Gov. Newsom launched those billboards in seven anti-abortion states. The billboards are running in Indiana, Mississippi, Ohio, Texas, South Carolina, South Dakota and Oklahoma.

“Here is my message to any woman seeking abortion care in these anti-freedom states: Come to California. We will defend your constitutional right to make decisions about your own health. These un-American abortion bans — many of them without exceptions for rape and incest – are literally killing women. The idea that these Republican politicians are seeking to ‘protect life’ is a total farce. They are seeking to restrict and control their constituents and take away their freedom.” Governor Gavin Newsom

According to the press release, Oklahoma billboards will be displayed in a week or so.

Below are some of the billboards being displayed in Texas.

Example of Texas advertisements. Image courtesy Gov. Newsom press release.

Example of Texas advertisements. Image courtesy Gov. Newsom press release.