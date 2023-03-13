STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – Troopers say speeding was likely the cause behind a deadly motorcycle crash near Stillwater.

Around 6 p.m. on March 12, first responders were called to a crash along Hwy 51, near Redlands Road in Payne County.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 23-year-old Isaias Cabrera, from California, was riding a 2023 Kawasaki motorcycle eastbound on Hwy 51 at a high rate of speed.

Cabrera lost control of the bike and hit an embankment.

Officials say Cabrera was thrown from the bike. He was rushed to a Tulsa hospital where he was pronounced dead.