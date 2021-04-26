California man who moved to Oklahoma in need of a kidney transplant finally gets the gift of life

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) —A California man who moved to Oklahoma in 2020 out of hopes of receiving a kidney transplant got his wish this week.

“I feel blessed,” Michael Glispie, who received a kidney transplant.

Glispie has spent the last three years of his life waiting on the phone to ring.

“I just feel like there’s no hope to be honest,” Michael told KFOR in November.

That is until Monday, when the call he needed finally came through.

“This is the fourth time this has happened. I didn’t even get excited about it to be honest,” Michael said. “Then the reality really sinked in that I was about to get it.”

That call was for a kidney donation.

KFOR first brought you Michael’s story last November.

He left his family, including his young daughter, for a single bedroom home in Oklahoma City, hoping for a better chance at receiving a life-saving kidney transplant.

During the time he’s been here, he’s had a few almost donations– but the pandemic caused an impact.

And finally, on his birthday, surrounded by his mom and daughter, Michael got the call.

“It was just overwhelming. I couldn’t bring it all in. It was just so much going on. It was my birthday. I got the call. I had my family here. It was just a blessing. The biggest blessing I’ve ever seen in my life,” Michael said.

Michael already feeling like a brand new man.

“They said they’d never seen so much toxins in a person that high before. I was real sick,” Michael said. “It’s cleared up my skin and my eyes. I feel like I could just run around and do laps. Do everything right now.”

“Never give up. Keep faith in your religion. Stay positive,” Michael said. “You don’t wanna disappoint your family. You gotta live for them.”

And his mom has a message for the family of the person who donated, giving Michael more time on this Earth.

“It’s such an unselfish thing to do, to give another person the gift of life. Just by putting that dot on your driver’s licence,” Gails Glispie said. “If I could meet them, I would love to meet them. I don’t know if they know who Michael is but I just want to say thank you so much.”

And aside from Michael getting the call on his birthday, it is also National Donate Life Month.

Signing up to become an organ donor is one of the easiest things you can do. You simply check the little red heart when you renew your driver’s license. Or you can visit www.lifeshareoklahoma.org to sign up online.