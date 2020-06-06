California woman found dead in Oklahoma; son suspected of killing her after serving manslaughter prison sentence

This photo of Dennis Rigsby was taken by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections in 2017. Rigsby faces a first-degree murder charge for the death of his mother, Judy Mullin. He was recently released from prison after serving a 17-year sentence for manslaughter.

CLINTON, Okla. (KFOR) – A California woman was found dead in a camper in Clinton, Okla., early Saturday morning, and is believed to have been killed by her son, who has a prior manslaughter conviction.

Judy Mullin, 66, was found dead inside the camper with obvious trauma to her body, according to an Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation news release.

Mullin’s son, 37-year-old Dennis Rigsby, has been detained by Clinton police and faces a first-degree murder charge, according to the news release.

Clinton emergency personnel were called to a convenience store at 4:27 a.m. regarding a man inside the store who appeared to be distressed.

Paramedics arrived at the store and encountered Rigsby.

“Eventually police arrived and with paramedics tried to determine why Rigsby was distressed,” the news release states.

Police investigated and found Mullin’s body inside the camper that both she and Rigsby were traveling in.

Rigsby was recently released from prison following a 17-year sentence for manslaughter.

“Mullin had come to Oklahoma from her home [in] California for Rigsby’s release from prison,” the news release states.

The Oklahoma Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the exact cause of Mullin’s death.