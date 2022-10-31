OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The United States Attorney for the Western District of Oklahoma says four people have been sentenced for their participation in a conspiracy to commit wire fraud against Oklahoma companies to purchase OSU athletics tickets and toilet paper with stolen credit cards.

U.S. Attorney Robert J. Troester says the suspects used 21 different email accounts and information from 52 stolen credit cards to purchase over 1,800 tickets (totaling $678,842.03) to Oklahoma State University athletic events, including the November 30, 2019, Bedlam football game.

The co-conspirators also began targeting American businesses selling pandemic-related supplies at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic – including thousands of dollars’ worth of toilet paper from a paper supply company in Oklahoma City, according to the indictment.

The U.S. Attorney’s office says 31-year-old Steven Mesrop of Richmond Hill, Ontario, Canada, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud on August 3, 2021. He was sentenced October 7, 2022, to serve 80 months in prison.

At Mesrop’s sentencing, Chief United States District Judge Timothy DeGiusti found that Mesrop caused a total loss of $3,463,253.85 and attempted to cause an additional loss of $2,032,732.54. Judge DeGiusti ordered Mesrop to pay $3,463,253.85 in restitution to 39 victims.

On August 13, 2021, 29-year-old Dijon Cornelius Shepard of Los Angeles, California, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Officials say he acted as a courier on behalf of the fraud scheme.

Shepard was sentenced July 27, 2022, to 20 months in prison. Judge DeGiusti also ordered Shepard to pay $654,609.11 in restitution to seven victims.

Then, on December 2, 2021, 25-year-old Mirna Mahrous Habib of Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated identity theft.

Habib was sentenced October 31, 2022, to four months in prison and ordered to pay $683,243.23 in restitution to eight victims.

Finally, 24-year-old Karin Treister of Toronto, Ontario, Canada, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud December 9, 2021.

Although Judge DeGiusti did not order Treister to serve prison time, she was ordered to pay $30,000 in restitution.

Officials say the scheme operated from Canada, the Dominican Republic, Spain, Greece, and Dubai.

The indictment alleges they targeted sports teams, event venues – including Madison Square Garden in New York City – and PPE businesses throughout the United States and Canada.