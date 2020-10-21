Call a friend? OCC suggests adding 405 area code before dialing

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Changes are coming for the 405.

The next time you pick up the phone to call a friend or loved one, you might want to add their area code before the number.

Officials with the Oklahoma Corporation Commission say in six months, all local calls within the 405 area code will require 10-digit dialing, which means the area code plus the seven-digit local number.

The move is necessary since officials are adding another area code for the region that is currently served only by 405. The additional area code (572) is needed to ensure that there will be enough telephone numbers available in the area.

Mandatory 10-digit dialing will begin on April 24, 2021. The 572 area code will be added to the area on May 24, 2021.

Officials say the 572 area code will not change existing 405 telephone numbers. Also, there will be no change in the local call boundaries.

LATEST STORIES: