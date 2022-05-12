OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Want a cold brew and support local small independent Oklahoma breweries?

The Craft Brewers Association of Oklahoma (CBAO) is announcing the inaugural Oklahoma Craft Beer Week!

The fun is set for May 16-20.

During the week, several special events will happen in taprooms around the state.

Something unique in the spotlight of this event is the rollout of ‘Trail Mix’ a beer collaboration among 44 Oklahoma Breweries.

“Last year, CBAO brought brewers together to collaborate on one beer called “Brewer’s Collab” and sell it in their taprooms for American Craft Beer Week,” said CBAO Executive Director Tabbi Burwell. This year, we’ve encouraged brewers to get creative with two specific ingredients and make their own version of Trail Mix for this momentous week.” Trail Mix will offer a Cascade Hop and a Pilsner Malt but all other ingredients are up to the discretion of the brewery. For each glass sold of Trail Mix, $1 will be donated back to the Craft Brewers Association of Oklahoma.











Courtesy: Oklahoma Craft Brewers Association

Some of the other events will be an Automobile Alley Beer Crawl, Trivia Night, and even a food contest where beer is the main ingredient.

Oklahoma’s craft beer scene has been booming since 2018 but like many other small businesses, the recent pandemic has taken a toll on them. National data from the Brewers Association shows that Oklahoma ranks 33rd in size with 76 brick-and-mortar breweries in our state and 2.6 Breweries per Capita.

According to CBAO Oklahoma breweries bring in $699 million in economic impact and continue to be important to Oklahoma’s tourism.





Click here for all of the events happening during Oklahoma Craft Beer Week and to find out where Trail Mix is being served.