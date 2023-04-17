OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Political backlash after county officials are allegedly caught on a recording discussing the murder of a journalist and hanging Black Oklahomans.

“It does not reflect how Southeast Oklahoma is,” said State Rep. Eddy Dempsey, R-Valliant.

The Republican represents McCurtain County, where the recording took place.

Dempsey said he is “lifelong friends” with McCurtain County Sheriff Kevin Clardy and County Commissioner Mark Jennings.

But admits their comments deserve consequences.

“I honestly think they should resign,” said Dempsey. “It’s no hearsay, it’s no two words – I mean they were recorded so it should be a resignation.”

The McCurtain Gazette reported the news over the weekend.

It alleges that McCurtain County Sheriff Kevin Clardy, County Commissioner Mark Jennings, and another county sheriff employee Alicia Manning were allegedly caught on a recording device during a county commissioner meeting in March.

In the recording, the three officials can be heard discussing potentially killing a journalist and the hanging of Black Oklahomans, almost reminiscing on archaic and racist punishments.

Transcripts from the audio:

“If this was back in the day when Alan Marston would take a damned Black guy and whoop their ass and throw them in the cell, I would run for f**** sheriff,” said Jennings, according to the Gazette.

“It’s not like that no more,” responded Clardy.

“I know – take em down on Mud Creek and hang em up on a damn rope, but you can’t do that no more. They got more rights than we got,” concluded Jennings.

Graphic Language Warning: Link to transcripts from the audio recording provided by Bruce Willingham’s attorney.

The McCurtain Gazette reported its employees, a father and son duo, Bruce and Chris Willingham, are the ones being threatened in the tapes.

At one point, Jennings allegedly brags about knowing “hit men.”

“I’ve known two or three hitmen that are very quiet guys and would cut no f**** mercy — in Louisiana,” said Jennings.

According to the Gazette, the recording took place on March 6. That is the same day Chris Willingham filed a lawsuit against Sheriff Kevin Clardy, the Board of Commissioners, and Alicia Manning, for First Amendment violations.

“For nearly a year, they have suffered intimidation, ridicule and harassment based solely on their efforts to report the news for McCurtain County,” said Christin Jones, an attorney for the Willinghams.

Sunday evening, Governor Kevin Stitt weighed in.

Stitt said he was “both appalled and disheartened to hear the horrid comments,” and called for the officials to resign.

He is calling on OSBI to investigate the situation.

There was an emergency commissioners meeting scheduled for 9am on Monday in McCurtain County.

Only the mayor of Idabel was in attendance.

A protest by McCurtain County residents on Monday called for the resignations of all involved.