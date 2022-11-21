OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Calm Waters Center for Children and Families has officially opened the new HJ and Anne Meyer Counseling Clinic.

Calm Waters ribbon cutting. Image courtesy Calm Waters.

Calm Waters cut the ribbon on Tuesday, November 15, for the new HJ and Anne Meyer Counseling Clinic located at the Calm Waters Center at 501 N. Walker, Suite 140 in Oklahoma City. According to Calm Waters, the new clinic’s goal is to provide grief-focused counseling to children and adults.

Calm Waters says the new clinic was funded by the Love Meyer Family Foundation. John Meyer, of the Love Meyer Family Foundation, requested that the clinic be named after his parents, HJ and Anne Meyer.

HJ and Anne Meyer were advocates for serving the community, and Calm Waters officials say they are honored to acknowledge the late couple.

“We are filled with gratitude to the Love Meyer Family Foundation,” said Erin Engelke, Calm Waters Executive Director. “This space will make a life-changing difference for those who are experiencing grief.”

Calm Waters Board of Directors. Image courtesy Calm Waters.

Calm Waters and OKC Chamber. Image courtesy Calm Waters.

For more information, visit Calm Waters’ website.