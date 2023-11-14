OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Calm Waters is recognizing National Children’s Grief Awareness Day with the return of its Butterfly Window Campaign.

Children’s Grief Awareness Day. Image courtesy Calm Waters Center for Children and Families.

Calm Waters is a local grief center that provides free support services for children and families. The center acknowledges National Children’s Grief Awareness Day with a special window display.

Officials say the Butterfly Window Campaign places the names of client’s loved ones who have passed on in the center’s front window. November is National Children’s Grief Awareness Month, with Nov. 16 being the day of recognition.

The center reached out to the community, asking them submit the names of their loved ones to be featured in the display. More than one hundred residents responded and a window full of butterflies proudly stands, recognizing those who are deeply missed.

Calm Waters Butterfly Window. Image courtesy Calm Waters Center for Children and Families.

“No child is too young to grieve,” said Heather Gaglio, LMFT, Calm Waters Clinical Director. “They shouldn’t have to be resilient; they should be allowed to feel and receive care and empathy.”

The display can be seen at Calm Waters Center for Children and Families located at 501 N. Walker, Suite 140 in Oklahoma City.

To learn more about Calm Waters, visit calmwaters.org.