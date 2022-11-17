OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Calm Waters Center for Children and Families is recognizing National Children’s Grief Awareness Day with a special window display.

According to a news release, Calm Waters is the only grief center in Oklahoma City that offers free grief support for the entire family. They are recognizing National Children’s Grief Awareness Day by creating a window display for those who have passed on.

National Children’s Grief Awareness Day. Image courtesy Calm Waters.

November is National Children’s Grief Awareness Month. Thursday, November 17, is the official day of recognition. Calm Waters chose to acknowledge those who have passed away by asking the community to submit their loved ones’ names to be included in their special display.

Window display. Image courtesy Calm Waters.

According to Calm Waters, the display features more than one hundred names of people who are missed and loved. The names are displayed on butterflies and shown in the front window of the agency at 501 N. Walker, Suite 140 Oklahoma City, OK 73102.

“No child is too young to grieve,” said Heather Gaglio, LMFT, Calm Waters Clinical Director. “They shouldn’t have to be resilient; they should be allowed to feel and receive care and empathy.”

Calm Waters offers free support groups for children ages 3-18. All groups are managed by volunteers following a criteria written by Calm Waters licensed clinicians. Private counseling is also available.

“The precious children of our community are our future. I can think of nothing more important than ensuring they are loved and supported, especially after a traumatic loss.” said Calm Waters Executive Director Erin Engelke.

For more information, visit Calm Waters’ website.