CALUMET, Okla. (KFOR) – A home explosion in Calumet left an entire home in shambles and one woman severely injured Monday evening. That woman had to be airlifted to the hospital with half her body burned.

The house could still be seen smoldering Tuesday morning with some small flames also visible.

Home explosion in Calumet. Image KFOR. Home explosion in Calumet. Image KFOR.

“It is a very emotional time for her,” said Jeff Schiffman talking about his niece, the victim, 37-year-old LeeAnn.

The smoldering pile of burnt wood and bricks was once LeeAnn’s home in Calumet. Before that, it was Schiffman’s parents’ home dating back to when it was built in 1985. That was until Monday evening when the house exploded.

“My niece had been lighting her pilot light on the hot water tank because they had the propane tank filled that morning,” Schiffman said. “She had let it air out and then she went back 2 hours later, and it exploded with her down in the basement.”

Schiffman said half of LeeAnn’s body suffered burns. However, he said she was able to cover her face. Believe it or not, she was also able to get out of the house.

“She punched a hole in the wall to get out through the bathroom that was next to where the stairs were because the refrigerator had fallen over and had blocked the door,” Schiffman said.

LeeAnn made it to a neighbor’s house and had them call for help. She ended up being airlifted to a local hospital’s burn unit.

“We’re hoping for a full recovery,” Schiffman said.

Schiffman and his family showed up to the scene Tuesday morning to look at what’s left. He said they were hoping to recover anything they could.

“We were able to recover her debit card and her work badge,” he said. “However, we’re trying to see if her cats may have gotten out.”

Now the family said they’re just hoping for some help with LeeAnn left in a dire situation.

“She’s got a long road to recovery,” he said. “They’re going to use skin grafts and stuff like that. But she’s a tough young woman, I have to say that.”

LeeAnn was in the process of selling the home and did not have insurance on it anymore, according to Schiffman. She doesn’t have any means of recovering anything. The family has made a GoFundMe to help LeeAnn with her medical expenses.

The incident is being investigated by the state fire marshal.