Cameras capture stolen truck ATM heist in Oklahoma City metro area community

WARR ACRES, Okla. (KFOR) – A daring crime was caught on camera in Warr Acres. Thieves used a stolen truck to get away with more than $50,000 in cold hard cash.

When the Warr Acres Police Department arrived at the MidFirst Bank at 5801 NW 39th Expressway, on Sept. 6, the evidence of the burglary was still there – a Ford F-350 and a tow strap connected from the back of the truck to the ATM door.

Surveillance shows the white pickup pulling into the bank parking lot around 2:46 a.m.

The thieves then took off with $50,420. The surveillance video shows them abandoning the stolen truck and piling into an escape vehicle with what appears to be the money in their arms.

According to court documents, attached to the left behind the truck was a large yellow nylon strap and two industrial tow hooks. These tools were still attached to the ATM machine.

Surveillance footage of the heist.

“They’re not going to use their own car, obviously,” said Warr Acres Police Department Deputy Chief John Gray. “They’re going to use something that’s not going to tie back to who they are and, plus, it’s going to do damage to the car. They don’t want to damage their own car.”

This is the second Midfirst Bank ATM stolen in Warr Acres in less than a month. Police said the branch on 6351 N. MacArthur was burglarized on Aug. 23.

Police are now running extra patrols at area banks.

“We are keeping a vigilant eye out on our banks in the proximity of the crimes,” Gray said. “We’re going to watch them, definitely.”

Police say the owner of the stolen truck had been searching for his vehicle. They let him know the truck had been used in a burglary and they’ll return it to him after their investigation.