Cameras capture violent attack of man waiting for Uber in Bricktown

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are still searching for clues related to an attack on a man waiting for an Uber in Bricktown this past weekend.

Steven McGee says he spent Sunday night at the Pink Parrot Cantina in Bricktown and was waiting for an Uber at Reno and Mickey Mantle early Monday morning when things took a dangerous turn.

“These guys, they feel like they’re up to no good, and I just stopped right there in my tracks,” he said.

According to the police report, McGee told officers who responded to the scene that five men surrounded him and one of them walked behind him, walked over to his right side and then “threw a sucker punch at him with a closed fist.”

“The five guys systematically jumped me. One guy grabbed my left leg, pulled it towards him. The other guy grabbed my right leg, pulled it towards him. Then they pretty much held me down, as they continued to pummel me. You know, kicked me in the head, punched me in the head, punched me in the face,” McGee said.

He said the suspects then robbed him, getting off with his backpack containing his wallet, cell phone, driver’s license, and Social Security card.

“Things are just getting dangerous out here,” he said. “People are getting out of hand.”

“There’s a lot going on, you know, with COVID-19,” McGee said. “To have people out there robbing innocent people and beating them up and causing harm, I mean it’s just not the thing to do.”

Now, a local restaurant has released surveillance camera footage of the attack.

Footage captured on Fuzzy’s surveillance cameras shows several men attacking McGee.

So far, no arrests have been made.

If you have any information that could help lead to an arrest, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.

