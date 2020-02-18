Cameras catch suspects setting Cushing man’s home ablaze; authorities continue to investigate his death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CUSHING, Okla. (KFOR) - Authorities are investigating after a 40-year-old Cushing man was found dead next to his burning home Monday morning.

Investigators say Patrick McGuire was killed inside his trailer before it was set on fire, and all of it was caught on surveillance camera.

"He was my best friend,” Joan Evertts said. “I gave him a hug and a kiss and we said we would get together during the week."

Little did Joan Evertts know, her hangout with Patrick McGuire over the weekend would be their last.

"How could you do something so evil?” Evertts said.

McGuire was found murdered Monday morning. His body was found burned on the side of the road in Cushing.

A neighbor’s surveillance system captured those final moments.

It was around 6 a.m. when multiple people were seen suspiciously scoping the place out. They were circling the camper before someone sparked the blaze and disappeared through the back of the house.

The trailer exploded.

Minutes later, a man inside his truck, who was on his way to work, saw the fireball and hit the brakes. He ran into the flames and dragged McGuire’s burning body across the street all while on the phone with 911.

But paramedics couldn’t save him, as sirens and smoke woke up the neighborhood.

"We lost a good one,” Nick Tanner said.

McGuire is being remembered as a hometown musician, a handyman, and a father- leaving behind a young daughter and those close to him with a load of questions.

"They will get caught,” Evertts said. “It's a little town.”

Special agents are still trying to piece the story together, as they worked from sun up to sun down.

Investigators tell News 4 one thing is certain: the 40-year-old was killed inside his trailer before being set on fire.

"I do believe we are looking for more than one person,” Special Agent Marty Wilson said.

"He was too nice, too nice to people,” Evertts said.

Right now, OSBI is calling the death suspicious. The official cause of death will be released by the medical examiner in four to six weeks.

McGuire's family and friends have started a GoFundMe to cover funeral costs.