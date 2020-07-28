Campaign putting faces of local missing children on gas pump video screens

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you’ve been to the gas pump lately, you may have noticed the faces of missing children on the pump’s screen.

A new campaign was launched earlier this month by the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC), San Francisco-based advertising agency MUH-TAY-ZIK / HOF-FER, and the gas station video giant GSTV.

Missing children have been featured on gas pump video screens in markets across the U.S. during the month of July, including in Oklahoma.

This is all part of the “Runaway Train” music video campaign that launched last year, remaking the 1993 hit song and featuring missing children based on the viewer’s location.

Even though the campaign ends in July, NCMEC wants the public to continue to be on the lookout for missing children in their area.

NCMEC says this is an opportunity to generate new attention for missing loved ones and garner new leads in cases.

If you have information about a missing or exploited children, contact NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST or on social media @missingkids.

