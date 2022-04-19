SULPHUR, Okla. (KFOR) – If you love to camp, officials at one Oklahoma campsite say you may be paying more next year.

A fee increase is being proposed at Chickasaw National Recreation Area.

Also, officials say parking fees are being proposed for Little Niagara and the Travertine Nature Center on the weekends and during the summer season.

The desired changes to camping/recreation fees are as indicated below:

All campsites with electric utility/water hook-ups will increase from $22/$24 to $30 per night for first-come, first-served sites and $32 per night if booked through www.recreation.gov*

Campsites without electric utility/water hook-ups will increase from $16/$14 to $20 per night for first-come, first-served sites and $22 per night if booked through www.recreation.gov*

All group campsites will increase from $30 to $50 per night (Rock Creek, Cold Springs, and Central Campgrounds)

All pavilions (Buckhorn and Veterans Lake) will increase from $30 to $50 per day.

Organizers say the price increase will help offset rising utility costs and costs of collection.

If approved, the new fee rates will go into effect on May 1, 2023.

The proposed fee is $15/vehicle per day at Little Niagara Falls and Travertine Nature Center. Parking permits would be purchased from vending machines in each lot.

Fees would be assessed on Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays from May 1 through Oct. 1 each year.