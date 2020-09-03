Campus Corner releases guidelines for guests on game days

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Although football season is going to be a bit different from years past, businesses along Campus Corner say they still expect Sooner fans to flock to the area on game days.

Last month, OU officials announced the although football games will go on as planned, stadium capacity will be limited.

Football games at Gaylord Family- Oklahoma Memorial Stadium will be held to just 25 percent attendance capacity for the 2020 season.

Gaylord Family -Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

On game days, face masks are required to be worn at all times on the OU campus, indoors and outdoors. This includes all campus buildings and outdoor areas, Athletics facilities, parking areas, outside the stadium, gate entry, concourse, stadium seating bowl and club/loge areas. Masks may be removed temporarily only if necessary for eating and drinking while in the stadium seating bowl, or in common areas of clubs, suites and loges.

Masks must be fabric or disposable surgical-style masks that cover the nose and mouth. Bandannas, scarves, gaiters, buffs and the like are not acceptable

The University of Oklahoma also announced that traditional tailgating would be prohibited on campus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“In past years, a typical game day in Norman draws over 100,000 people to campus,” said OU Vice President for University Operations Eric Conrad. “While we realize these decisions will be disappointing to many, it is imperative that the university does its part to slow the spread of the virus on campus and in our community so we can protect each other.”

Now, the Campus Corner Merchants Association says it is releasing its own rules for fans who decide to head to Campus Corner on game days.

Some of the changes visitors will need to be aware of include:

Masks will be required per city ordinance and will be available at each entrance.

Tables will be set up for groups of 10 or fewer along Asp Avenue, White Street, and Buchanan Avenue.

Tables and chairs will be sanitized after each use.

Sanitation stations will be available throughout Campus Corner.

Restaurants and bars will be set up for outdoor dining.

Outdoor vendors will be limited to Campus Corner merchants and our sponsors.

Officials say they will be setting up a Jumbotron to be placed facing north on Asp Avenue in front of O’Connell’s.

“This will allow our guests to enjoy the fresh outdoors while watching various football games from Noon-10PM,” a release from the association read.

