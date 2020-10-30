Can I used the downed trees for my fireplace?

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As many homeowners are cleaning up the mess left behind by Mother Nature, Oklahoma City firefighters are warning residents to be careful when it comes to downed tree branches.

With all of the downed trees, you may decide to cut up some of the limbs for your fireplace.

However, fire officials say fresh and wet wood can cause a rapid buildup of creosote in your chimney. Creosote is very flammable and can create a fire hazard.

They stress that only drier, well-seasoned wood should be used in fireplaces.

Seasoned wood burns cleaner and more efficiently.

Experts say you should cut the limbs and let them dry out and season for at least six months to a year before you use them in the fireplace.

