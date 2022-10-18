LEXINGTON, Okla. (KFOR) – Five suspects are sitting in the Cleveland County Detention Center after illegal drugs, guns and stolen property were seized from a Lexington home.

“It’s important to get that stuff off the streets,” said Hunter McKee, a spokesman for the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO).

McKee says the CCSO has had their eyes on the Lewis Road property for about a month.

“The people that were coming are moving in and out of the property, we believe were associated with the distribution of illegal drugs, dangerous drugs,” said McKee. “It’s unknown who’s actually living there and who wasn’t.”

Investigators executed the search early Friday morning.

“We did conduct a search of the residence where we located numerous firearms, as well as a large amount of narcotics and baggies and scales,” said Lt. John Szymanski.

In total, investigators said they seized 16 grams of meth, in addition to an unknown amount of marijuana, several stolen credit and debit cards and illegal guns.

Making matters worse, the CCSO says two young children were also found on the property.

“Extremely, extremely dangerous for these kids and you know, it’s one of those things where it’s actually heartbreaking when you see it,” said McKee. “It could have been very easy for these kids to get hold of one of the needles.”

Now, DJ Simpson, Chelsey Krueger and Heather Starkey are facing the following charges:

Tampering with Surveillance System

Possession of Burglary Implements x2

Taking of Possessions of Credit/Debit Card x24

Possession of Controlled Dangerous Substances

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Possession of a Firearm with Serial Number Removed

Possession of Firearm in Commission of a Felony

Child Neglect x2

King Brown and Ben Vasquez are facing:

Tampering with Surveillance System

Possession of Burglary Implements x2

Taking of Possessions of Credit/Debit Card x24

Possession of Controlled Dangerous Substances

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Possession of a Firearm with Serial Number Removed

Possession of Firearm in Commission of a Felony

Child Neglect x2

Felon in Possession of Firearm x4

According to the sheriff’s office, the children are okay and are staying with a family member.