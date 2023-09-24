Two people died as a result of a three-vehicle collision on I-40 Eastbound in Geary Saturday afternoon according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

GEARY, Okla. (KFOR) –

Officials say the collision happened around 5:44 p.m. near Mile Marker 109 off I-40 in Canadian County.

There is no word on how it happened but officials reported that 60-year-old Gracielia Hawkins of Weatherford and 61-year-old Maria Daniel of Weatherford were killed while in one of the three vehicles, a 2021 Kia Soul.

OHP also reported that a 2021 Peterbilt was involved and so was a 2024 International. All of the occupants in those two vehicles were treated and released on scene.

Officials reported that seatbelts were in use in all the vehicles and that airbags deployed in the Soul.