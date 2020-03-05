Canadian County deputies search for suspects who stole large trailers from home near El Reno

CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Canadian County officials are asking for community help in locating two large trailers that were recently stolen from a residence.

The theft occurred between midnight and 1 a.m. on Sunday, March 1, at a residence north of El Reno, according to a Canadian County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Suspects stole a 2009 Wilson Silver Star Cattle trailer with the number 76 on its front left corner and a 2005 32-foot hydraulic, dovetail Gooseneck flatbed trailer, according to the news release.

Surveillance photo of trailer theft suspect provided by Canadian County Sheriff’s Office.

Surveillance photo of stolen trailer and suspect vehicle provided by Canadian County Sheriff’s Office.

The vehicles used to steal the trailer were caught on surveillance video at Domino Fuel Shop at Interstate 40 and U.S. Highway 81. Two male suspects also appear in Fuel Shop surveillance footage.

Anyone who recognizes either of the suspects or vehicles is asked to contact the Canadian County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division at (405) 262-3434, extension 295.