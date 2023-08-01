MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A former Canadian County deputy has been arrested in regards to an alleged sexual assault.

According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, on July 20, Canadian Co. Deputy Wesley Wayne Hunter Jr. was transporting an adult female to the Canadian Co. Jail regarding an outstanding warrant.

It was determined that at some point during the transportation, Hunter stopped the vehicle in a remote area and sexually assaulted the female passenger.

Officials say the Canadian Co. Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the OSBI on July 25 regarding the case.

According to OSBI, special agents were able to find evidence indicating that the assault happened in Marshall County, near State Highway 70 and Antioch Road.

Based on what agents found, Hunter was arrested and booked into the Marshall County Jail on Second Degree Rape and is no longer employed by the Canadian Co. Sheriff’s Office.