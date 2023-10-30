MUSTANG, Okla. (KFOR) – The Canadian County Sheriff’s Office says a Mustang man has been arrested on multiple charges after authorities discovered a flash drive containing over 450 media files of child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

Sergeant David Cates, Deputy Jeff Bouillon and Major Adam Flowers escort Mackey after his arrest. Image courtesy Canadian County Sheriff’s Office.

Joshua Paul Wayne Mackey, 46, was arrested Oct. 26 on Aggravated Possession of Child Pornography and Procure Minor in Child Pornography charges after the sheriff’s office received a cyber-tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation about an IP address belonging to Mackey distributing child pornography over social media.

“I’m extremely thankful for the work of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the work they do in providing law enforcement with cyber-tips. In this case, we were able to use their information and make Mackey’s arrest,” said Chris West, Canadian County Sheriff.

Officials seized multiple devices from Mackey’s residence, including a flash drive with over 450 media files of CSAM with children approximately 5 to 14 years of age.

A forensic examination was conducted at the scene, and investigators determined Mackey had attempted to erase and clean up the devices that he used to download CSAM. Investigators believe Mackey did this when the social media site terminated his account for violating “terms of use.”

“However, it is common for predators to save the CSAM to other locations because of their addiction to CSAM,” said the sheriff’s office. “A thumb drive was discovered in Mackey’s bedroom possessing what is believed to be the files and downloads he had deleted and cleared from his computer.”

Investigators say Mackey also tried to deploy various countermeasures to prevent detection, including secure folders with separate passwords, virtual private networks to mask his IP address, and resetting devices to remove data.

However, authorities were able to recover evidence from the devices that included an email address Mackey used to register with the social media site to download CSAM and various CSAM media files.

Mackey remains in the Canadian County Detention Center on a $200,000 bond.