OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Canadian County Sheriff’s Office says a trail of sexual abuse and exploitation was uncovered this month after child pornography was uploaded to social media.

After being made aware of child pornography uploaded to social media, investigators quickly determined where the videos originated and served a search warrant to the home in a Canadian County trailer park July 14.

During the search warrant, investigators discovered the videos were uploaded by the children themselves and were not the result of abuse from an adult at their residence.

However, investigators learned from the interviews that the children were “asked and exploited” to make the explicit content by another child in the trailer park.

During the interview, the victim explained the suspect threatened the victim to send the videos to her and social media.

The victim told investigators the suspect said she has been sexually abused and that “because of the abuse, she enjoyed sex.”

Another search warrant was executed at a second residence in the same trailer park after authorities learned of the other child’s abuse.

During the forensic interviews, it was determined by investigators that 41-year-old Robert Damron was responsible for the sexual abuse of multiple children.

The victims reported Damron made them engage in various sexual acts with him. The children also said he physically abused them by striking and kicking them in the head and sides.

Damron was arrested for multiple charges, including Rape in the First Degree and Domestic Assault and Battery.

“This is a classic case of how victims of physical and sexual abuse often become abusers themselves…. In this case, sadly at a very young age,” said Chris West, Canadian County Sheriff. “I’m so proud that my personnel where able to intervene, make an arrest and get the victims the protection and assistance they need in order to recover.”

Officials say various electronic devices were seized from Damron’s home and a computer forensic examination will be conducted.

He remains at the Canadian County Detention Center with a bond set at $160,000.