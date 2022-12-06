EL RENO, Okla. (KFOR) – The Canadian County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) says a 21-year-old El Reno man has been arrested for possession of child pornography.

Officials say Chase Berg was arrested Dec. 1 by CCSO officers.

Chase Berg. Image courtesy: Canadian County Sheriff’s Office

The case was referred to CCSO by the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children.

“Investigators reviewed the case and gathered Berg used chat applications to send and receive child pornography,” said Major Adam Flowers with CCSO.

An initial search warrant was conducted Nov. 23, where various cellphones were seized for forensic examination.

“At the time of the search warrant, Berg insisted he did not download any child pornography,” said Flowers.

However, investigators did confirm various images and videos of sexual abuse and exploitation against female children between the ages of 8 to 13 years old were found on Berg’s seized electronic devices.

On December 1, 2022, another search warrant was executed and Berg was arrested for possession of child pornography.

This time, Berg admitted to downloading and possessing child pornography that he got from a popular chat application.

Officials did not name which platform this occurred on.

“Mr. Berg headed down the wrong road before we ever showed up, and then he made things worse when he concocted a false narrative. The truth always finds you out in the end, and you can’t outrun the long arm of the law!” said Chris West, Canadian County Sheriff.

Berg was transported to the Canadian County Detention Facility for possession of child pornography.

Berg has since bonded from jail and charges were filed with the Canadian County District Attorney’s Office.