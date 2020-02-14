Canadian County sheriff announces support for ‘Second Amendment Sanctuary Counties’

CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – In recent weeks, a couple of sheriff’s offices have announced that they will become ‘Second Amendment Sanctuary Counties.’

Logan County Sheriff Damon Devereaux told KFOR that he promised his citizens to enforce the right to bear arms, rather than any laws that would infringe on it.

“In rural Oklahoma where we live up here, 750 square miles, I want to ensure my citizens that they’re going to be able to protect themselves if we can’t get there fast enough. That’s the bottom line,” Devereaux said.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Stephens County Sheriff Wayne McKinney also said he was establishing Stephens County as a Second Amendment Sanctuary County. In his announcement, he said he intends "that no public funds will be used in any manner to restrict the Second Amendment rights of the citizens of Stephens County."

Now, another county is joining in the mix.

Early Friday morning, Canadian County Sheriff Chris West posted to Facebook that he intends to proclaim Canadian County as a Second Amendment Sanctuary County.

"As Canadian County Sheriff, I swore an oath to protect and support the Oklahoma and United States Constitutions, and there is no other RIGHT more sacred or vital in protecting the freedoms and liberty of American citizens than ensuring the protection/s afforded under the 2nd Amendment," he wrote.

Sheriff West said that families across the state should be able to protect themselves in case of an emergency.

"I believe that if every citizen who could legally carry a firearm would, not only would they and their families be safer, but our entire community would be safer as well," he wrote.

Oklahoma Rep. Jason Lowe says the designation is a political stunt, insisting sheriffs have a duty to enforce the law no matter what.

"A sheriff's job is not to dictate his opinion on a law or to determine whether a law is constitutional or not, it's the court's job," Lowe told KFOR on Thursday. "So, I totally disagree with [Devereaux] imposing his political opinion on this issue."