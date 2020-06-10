Canadian County Sheriff starting up a ‘posse’

CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Canadian County Sheriff Chris West said Tuesday afternoon that he plans on putting together a crime fighting crew that may not actually fight crime at all.

He’s calling it the ‘Sheriff’s Posse’. He hasn’t said how it will work out, or who will be in it. However, he said he wants it to be spread out in towns throughout Canadian County almost as a community outreach program.

“I see this as an opportunity good for the community, for the county,” West said.

The Oklahoma frontier was once walked by many cowboys and lawmen. West said he’s aiming for this to be like a community outreach program.

“I am just trying to help facilitate citizens of our county,” he said. “It might have some alarming connotation to it, that’s not my intention at all.”

West sent out a news release Tuesday afternoon, saying in part the posse would be used as a “rapid response force of citizens who could be called upon ‘in a minute’s notice’ to answer the call to aid in safeguarding lives and property, as well as the constitutional rights of innocent law-abiding citizens of Canadian County.”

West is taking applications online.

“We’re going to sort them out by communities – Yukon, Mustang, Piedmont, El Reno,” he said.

According to West, he wants one in every town throughout Canadian County. The plans though are still foggy.

“We have to wait and kind of see what kind of response we’re going to get before we can really start putting this thing together,” West said.

Sheriff West said that he declared Canadian County a sanctuary county for the Second Amendment when asked if the posse would be armed.

“You’re just assuming a whole lot, and I really don’t want to go down that road,” he said.

He claims the idea started when he ran for the county sheriff in 2016. This, coming amid several protests and discussions to defund police even here in Oklahoma City. So, the question came up about posse members pointing guns at others or trying to enforce the law.

He added later that he doesn’t plan to hand out guns and badges, and training will depend on the abilities they list in their application. He also said they plan to vet the applications soon, hoping his posse will protect those throughout Canadian County.

“I want to be the sheriff for all people,” West said. “They don’t have any need to be afraid of me or my office.”

West said he isn’t sure when this will get started. Once, they go through the applications, they will start planning meetings in Canadian County communities and invite people they’ve picked to have dialogue.