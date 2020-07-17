Canadian County Sheriff’s Office uncovers years of alleged sexual abuse of a child, says DHS didn’t do enough

CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Canadian County Sheriff’s Office officials say they have arrested a 25-year-old El Reno man for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor under 16.

Sheriff Chris West says the department uncovered years of possible neglect and abuse after the victim’s mother called their office. She claims she had just found out about the sexual abuse.

“We have a victim that’s scarred for life,” said West.

West says he believes it’s possible the Department of Human Services received complaints regarding the family years before Canadian County’s investigation.

“The little girl claims that this went on for over a year, so living under those circumstances for over a year is a nightmare,” said West.

Twenty-five-year-old Michael Brooks was arrested July 14. He faces charges of lewd acts with a minor under the age of 16 and forcible sodomy. Investigators say they expect more charges to be brought by the District Attorney. Brooks is being held without Bond.

West says the sex crimes were not the only thing uncovered by investigators when they visited the home of the victim, where another child also lives.

“Fecal matter, urine stains – it was a total mess. Cat urine on the clothes that they were wearing,” said West.

West says he was shocked when he received another tip from one of the victim’s teachers, who claims DHS had been told about the living conditions years before.

“As they began to talk to the educator, they found out that there’s other people that have reached out to DHS as far back as 2018,” said West.

West also says when Canadian County investigators were attempting to have the children removed from the home, DHS did not offer any support or advocate for the removal of the children.

“There were pleas for help from other people for the victim, and they weren’t heard,” said West.

KFOR took the allegations to DHS officials, who say they were made aware of the sex abuse allegations the same day as the Canadian County Sheriff’s Office.

They also offered this statement:

“OKDHS Child Welfare Services became aware of these allegations on July 10, 2020 when they were reported to our agency through the child abuse reporting hotline. Though we unfortunately cannot comment on specific child welfare cases due to confidentiality, we can speak in generalities. OKDHS takes each and every referral reported to our agency incredibly seriously, and as required by statute, looks for the presence of any safety threats when determining when to proceed with an investigation. Safety is the threshold by which our agency determines whether the removal of children from their home is warranted, and in cases of physical or sexual abuse, the agency acts immediately to protect any children involved. We believe proper investigative procedures were followed by our agency in this case.” DHS

West says he plans to meet with the agency and state officials next week to discuss the case and why no further actions were taken.

“I’m just dumbfounded how it didn’t get more attention. This kid slipped through the cracks somehow,” he said.

