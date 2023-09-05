CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) — After turning away about 600 students due to lack of space, Canadian Valley Technology Center’s (CV Tech) Board of Education called for a bond issue election to raise $75 million in construction funds.

“We’re at maximum capacity,” CV Tech Superintendent Dr. Gayla Lutts said.

“We have expanded programs, opened new night courses for adults and hired 15 new faculty and staff members to try to meet the demand, but we are still falling short. At this point, we simply lack the space to offer career training to more students who want to come here. The plans outlined in our upcoming bond issue would make a significant impact on our ability to serve more students.”

The bond issue election is set for Sept. 12, and if approved, the bond will be used to fund a new public safety facility in addition to upgrades for the El Reno and Chickasha campuses.

Digital rendering of El Reno Public Safety Center. Image from CV Tech. Digital rendering of Chickasha Campus renovations. Image from CV Tech.

A majority of the bond funds would be used to build a public safety facility in El Reno to provide training for new police, firefighters and ambulance personnel with the goal of helping the growing area communities keep up with increased staff demands.

Nearly a third of the funds would be directed to the Chickasha campus for upgrades that would include a new cosmetology program. Funds would also be distributed to the El Reno campus for classroom renovations and expansions to help accommodate more students.

CV Tech says that if the bond issue is approved, a homeowner with property valued at $100,000 would see a property tax increase of $2.50 per month.

To learn more about CV Tech and the upcoming bond, visit cvtech.edu.