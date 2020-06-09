Canceled or postponed? Chesapeake Energy Arena releases list of events affected by COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – After learning that some of the top artists in the country were planning to make an appearance in Oklahoma City, fans rushed to purchase tickets for the shows.
Once the coronavirus pandemic began affecting the United States, musicians announced that they would be postponing or canceling shows to protect themselves and their fans from the virus.
Now, Chesapeake Energy Arena is releasing a full list of shows that were impacted.
- Cher: March 12 concert was rescheduled for Sept. 18
- Globetrotters: March 14 games were postponed
- Mercy Me: March 21 concert has been rescheduled to Oct. 3
- Michael Buble: April 3 concert has been rescheduled for Feb. 17, 2021
- Pearl Jam: April 6 concert was postponed
- Ozuna: April 11 concert was canceled
- Foo Fighters: April 16 concert was rescheduled for Dec. 1
- Baby Shark: April 17 event was postponed
- UFC Fight Night: May 2 event has been canceled
- Jojo Siwa: June 5 concert has been postponed
- Jeff Dunham: June 12 event was rescheduled for Oct. 1
- Tool: June 17 concert has been canceled
- Journey: June 19 concert has been canceled
- Cody Johnson: June 26 concert has been canceled
- Elton John: July 5 concert has been postponed
- Maroon 5: August 4 concert has been postponed
- Backstreet Boys: August 22 concert was rescheduled for Sept. 12, 2021
- Jimmy Buffett: October 15 concert was canceled.