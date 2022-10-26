OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Legislative Veterans Caucus is calling for a stop to veterans being used as “political pawns” in campaigns and elections.

“Stay away from attacking military service. That doesn’t reflect Oklahoma values,” said Sen. Shane Jett, R-Shawnee. “I get it. Campaigns are brutal. You want to win, you’re in it to win it, but you’ve got to stay off of our veterans. This is vital.”

The Senator, along with Rep. Chris Kannady, R-Oklahoma City and Rep. Jay Steagall, R-Yukon, all spoke on the caucus’ behalf Tuesday afternoon. All three are veterans themselves.

“We’re just trying to make sure that the broad statement is made that we don’t like us veterans being used as pawns for some political ploy,” said Rep. Steagall. “So, let’s stick to the facts, run on your own merits and let the cards fall where they may.”

The lawmakers said this has been a growing problem in the past but has gotten “out of control” this campaign season. They added it has occurred in numerous races.

“It’s simply disingenuous because what when candidates are trying to, one, disparage another candidate for political advantage, often the lines of truth get blurred,” said Sen. Jett. “It’s reckless, irresponsible, and it really shouldn’t happen. So, that’s why we’re here today.”