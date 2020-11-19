Candle sparks house fire in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Firefighters say they struggled to get inside a burning home in northwest Oklahoma City on Thursday morning.

Around midnight, Oklahoma City firefighters were called to a home near N.W. 10th and Pennsylvania Ave. on a house fire.

When firefighters arrived at the home, they found flames shooting from the front window of the house.

One person was inside the house when the fire started, but was able to make it out safely.

However, the home did pose a problem for fire crews at the scene.

“This was what we would call a hoarder house. Just a lot of stuff piled up in every room so it was difficult for firefighters to gain access,” said Batt. Chief Chris Black, with the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

Officials say they believe an unattended candle sparked the blaze.

