TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KFOR) – A candlelight memorial was held Friday night in honor of the six Tishomingo girls who tragically died in a crash earlier this week.

It was a somber night for the small town with hundreds coming to the high school football field Friday night to honor the girls who passed away just on the other side of town on Tuesday.

The Tishomingo community mourns six teenage girls who were killed in a vehicle crash.

“We just wanted to come together and honor these girls and their families and show that we support them,” said Pastor Luke Holmes with Tishomingo First Baptist Church.

“Tishomingo Strong” was the phrase that could be seen on T-shirts and on the stadium. Holmes said the town has completely come together during such a tragedy.

The people of Tishomingo light candles in memory of six teenage girls who died in a vehicle crash.

“Tishomingo is a small town, that’s the beauty of it,” he said. “Everyone knows each other, and so when we come together like this, we’re reminded of the power that we have.”

Holmes said he couldn’t believe it when he found out about the tragic collision.

“Shocked and devastated,” he said.

Tishomingo community members consoling one another.

Students took turns at the memorial sharing their memories of the girls. Other community members also took turns praying for the families who were in attendance.

“I just feel overwhelmed by how much this community has come together,” Holmes said.

A beautiful memorial now sits at the intersection where the crash happened at U.S. 377 and State Highway 22. Balloons and flowers can be seen with six crosses just on the opposite side. All of them have the girls initials on them. One of them has the phrase “focus on staying in the moment” with a picture of the girls on the top. Luke Holmes said those girls will remain in the hearts of everyone across town forever.

“It’s important to me that we called each girl by name and that memories were shared of them and let them know even though they’re gone they’re not forgotten,” Holmes said.

A statement was released by the Tishomingo Schools superintendent. He said that the high school campus will be closed on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday for the services of the girls. The elementary and middle school campus will be open and school will be in session, however, parents can check out their kids to attend the services if they would like.