OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Candlelight, prayers and songs for a deputy fighting for his life. Wednesday, the community gathered in support for Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office deputy Jeremy McCain, who was seriously hurt when he drove into a partially opened gate.

About 150 people, including other deputies, gathered at a gazebo at University of Oklahoma Medical Center, appreciating the miracle that McCain is still alive and praying for a full recovery.

“How can you not have faith? How can you not have hope when all the support is here?” said Sheriff Tommie Johnson III.

On Friday, McCain’s chest was crushed when he drove through a partially opened gate on the campus of Oklahoma Christian Schools, the gate breaking through the windshield and pinning him inside.

Johnson said McCain died three times that night but has now made it out of surgery.

“But that still doesn’t mean we’re out of the woods,” Johnson said. “So, we’re still praying for continuous good health, keep these doctors in good form and just keep our arm of protection over him. We’re still praying for our guy, still asking him to keep fighting, keep fighting the good fight.”

He said McCain and his family should feel assured they’re not alone. At the candlelight vigil, the community went into deep prayer, hopeful singing, and meditative silence in support of their hero.

“Just to be here to support the community, the Sheriff, anybody in time of need, just to see everybody come together is what compelled us to come,” said Allen Wood, whose daughter is an Oklahoma County deputy. “That’s a tough deal to go through for anybody.”

KFOR asked Sheriff Johnson about the recovery outlook for Deputy McCain, and he responded they’re taking things “minute by minute.” At this point, they’re just relieved he survived surgery.

The family set up a GoFundMe account for the extensive medical bills. Click here.