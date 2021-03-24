Candlelight vigil held in Oklahoma City to stop hate, violence against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City leaders and residents gathered to hold a candlelight vigil for Asian American and Pacific Islander victims of race-based hatred and take a united stand against the hate.

The vigil was held at Military Park, located in the heart of Oklahoma City’s Asian District.

A candlelight vigil in Oklahoma City held in opposition to hatred and violence committed against Asian Americans.

The organizers and participants of the vigil hoped to bring awareness to the frightening hate crimes committed against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in the United States.

Mayor David Holt and Black Lives Matter representatives were in attendance at the vigil.

Hate crimes against Asian Americans have been on the rise in the United States since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A grandmother of Asian descent who lives in San Francisco was attacked last week, but succeeded in defending herself against her attacker. Nearly $1 million was raised for her through a GoFundMe page, but she is donating that money to help fight discrimination against Asians.

Law enforcement officials in California cities, including San Francisco and Oakland, are stepping up patrols after a spike in violent attacks against older Asian community members.

Metro residents stand together in opposition to hatred and violence committed against Asian Americans.

National leaders and people across the nation believe the tragic spa shootings that recently occurred across Atlanta, in which eight people were killed, including six Asian women, was race-based.

Ervin Yen, a former District 40 State Senator who is a Republican candidate for Oklahoma Governor in the 2022 election, spoke with KFOR on Wednesday about the concerning rise of attacks against Asian Americans.