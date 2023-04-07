OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Canoo officials say the company has acquired a Canadian County property “bought specifically” for its electric vehicle manufacturing operations in Oklahoma.

The building is located on the W I-40 service road near S Morgan Rd. and was purchased from Terex, a machinery manufacturer.

Officials say Canoo will occupy the majority of the building and Terex will lease back a small

portion to continue its Oklahoma City operations.

Canoo will manufacture its EV line for Walmart, NASA, the Department of Defense, among others, according to those representing the company.

Tony Aquila, the company’s CEO, said Canoo broke ground on its planned facility in Pryor, Oklahoma, just under one year ago.

The company came to Oklahoma after a state contract offered Canoo $15 million in incentives to build its facility in the state.