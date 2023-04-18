OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Students who attend a local middle school will not be in class on Tuesday.

On Monday night, officials with the Putnam City Public School District announced that Capps Middle School would be closed on Tuesday, April 18.

Administrators say a threat was directed at the school on social media. After meeting with local law enforcement agencies, the decision was made to close the school on Tuesday.

“This decision was made out of an abundance of caution. We realize this is a difficult decision for our families, but the safety of our students and staff is our top priority,” the notice read.

All other Putnam City schools will continue with school as normal.