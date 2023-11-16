PUTNAM, Okla. (KFOR) – Putnam City School officials are advising it’s families and students, due to a city water main issue in the area, Capps Middle School has no water.

Parents/Guardians are being asked to come to pick up their students.

According to a message sent out to families by Putnam city Schools Administration:

Capps Middle School Families,

Due to a City water main issue, Capps Middle School does not have water. Parents/Guardians are welcome to pick up their students. For students who are not able to be picked up, buses will run at their normal times for dismissal. Students will transition to distance learning. Teachers will use their Google Classroom to continue instruction. All after-school activities are canceled for today. Thank you. Putnam City Schools Administration

No further information has been released at this time.