Update: 10/03/2023, 10:08 a.m.

According to ODOT, the roadway has reopened.

Original Story

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – According to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, I-240 westbound is narrowed to one lane at I-35 due to a crash.

ODOT encourages driver to find an alternate route or expect traffic delays.

